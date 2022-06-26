RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z) volunteers have partnered with community leaders to host a cleanup and park beautification project at Riverfront Park. The event will be held on Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Around 40 volunteers will be joined by Rensselaer Mayor Michael Stammel and Commissioner of Public Works Jim Brady. Volunteers aim to help restore the park’s environment by removing graffiti and picking up litter in an effort to beautify the surrounding area due to increased vandalism.

Over the past three years, ASEZ has successfully carried out several park cleanups in the Albany and Troy regions as part of the environmental protection portion of the SAVE Campaign. For more information please visit ASEZ webpage.