TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police responded to a shots-fired incident on Sunday shortly after midnight. The incident reportedly left one victim in the hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Troy Fire responded to a fire alarm activated at 77 Congress Street, Calypso Lounge. Police say that when firefighters arrived, a large crowd at the business was also present and requested for the Troy Police Department to assist.

Police say that Troy Fire members reported hearing shots fired outside and began searching the area. Troy Fire assisted in the investigation by clearing the crowd from the business. According to police, someone brought to Albany Medical Center reported being shot in the area of Congress Street in Troy. Police also say that a Troy Fire engine also sustained damage during the incident, believed to be from the shots fired.

Detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating all aspects of the incident, from the initial fire alarm activation, the crowd at the business, the shooting, and the potentially damaged fire engine. No suspects at the time are currently in custody.

Troy Police are urging any witnesses of the incident or anyone with information to contact detectives at (518) 270-4421 or report online at troypd.org.