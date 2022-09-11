SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schaghticoke Fairgrounds honors Veterans with Veterans Hall. Veterans Hall is proud to honor the veterans of Rensselaer, Saratoga, Wahington, Albany, and surrounding counties.

Veterans Hall is proud and excited to honor surrounding county veterans. The open house will take place on September 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds. People that have information or a picture of a veteran they know are encouraged to come by the open house.

Volunteers are compiling a list of veterans’ names from these local areas in an effort to honor and remember veterans. For more information, call Jody at 518-859-2988 or Lorraine at 518-753-6936.