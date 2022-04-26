SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Memorial weekend, from May 27 – May 30, Hoosick Valley Central School will host a Field of Honor where nearly 1,000 flags will be flown in honor of Veterans and currently-serving service members. It’s also where families and Veterans can meet Times Union Military columnist Terry Brown and his two therapy dogs, Rosie and Ferra, who specialize in helping combat veterans with PTSD.

A highly-decorated Vietnam Veteran, having won the Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal, Brown served two tours in the 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry of the 101st Airborne Division, being called back to active duty to serve in both Bosnia and the Persian Gulf. Serving his first tour as an infantryman and then military journalist after, he photographed and wrote soldier news from war zones earning 26 military journalism awards. Brown’s military-based writing continues today through his weekly column, “Duty Calls.”

His involvement with Veterans since retiring from the Army in 2006 led Brown to train Shelties to serve as certified PTSD therapy animals. Rosie, his five-year-old Sheltie, has completed more than 200 therapy duty visits to the Albany Airport, nursing homes, schools, Albany Med, Veteran posts, and special events while her “sister” Ferra, a four-year-old Sheltie, recently adopted is working a close second.

Brown, Rosie, and Ferra will be at the Field of Honor Opening Ceremony, Friday, May 27. They will stop by throughout the weekend to visit with Veterans.

You can still help fill the Hoosick Valley football field with honor. Flags can still be sponsored on the Colonial Flag Foundation’s website. Flag dismissal will take place Monday, May 30, from noon to 6 p.m.