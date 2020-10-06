Van Rensselaer Elementary quarantining entire classroom

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
rensselaer city school district rams sports athletics

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a message to members of the Rensselaer City School District community, Superintendent Joseph Kardash announced that a student in Van Rensselaer Elementary School has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The student was on campus on October 5 and October 6, and was exposed to classmates and teachers in the room. However, the district is staying open.

Kardash’s message includes a reminder that the district’s hybrid model limits travel between classes and contact between students. Because the infected student was in a single classroom, all students and staff who were in that room and exposed were sent home to quarantine for two weeks.

The superintendent says the district is working with the county health department on contact tracing. The health department will contact anyone who was potentially exposed to the virus to discuss possible symptoms, social distancing, and quarantine.

Students, staff, and families in the district community who are not contacted by the health department do not have to stay home or avoid activities, according to Kardash’s message.

Parents should continue to monitor their child’s health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms. Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report