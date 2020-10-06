Van Rensselaer Elementary quarantining entire classroom

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a message to members of the Rensselaer City School District community, Superintendent Joseph Kardash announced that a student in Van Rensselaer Elementary School has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The student was on campus on October 5 and October 6, and was exposed to classmates and teachers in the room. However, the district is staying open.

Kardash’s message includes a reminder that the district’s hybrid model limits travel between classes and contact between students. Because the infected student was in a single classroom, all students and staff who were in that room and exposed were sent home to quarantine for two weeks.

The superintendent says the district is working with the county health department on contact tracing. The health department will contact anyone who was potentially exposed to the virus to discuss possible symptoms, social distancing, and quarantine.

Students, staff, and families in the district community who are not contacted by the health department do not have to stay home or avoid activities, according to Kardash’s message.

Parents should continue to monitor their child’s health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms. Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES