ValleyCats, Rensselaer County team up to help vaccinate NYers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County and the Tri-City ValleyCats will be teaming up for a number of community outreach projects during the 2021 season, including several vaccine distribution events.

“We’ve partnered with Rensselaer County to help vaccinate our team and this is a great opportunity for fans to do the same,” said ValleyCats President, Rick Murphy. “We look forward to working together on a safe and fun-filled summer as we prepare for our inaugural season in the Frontier League.”

The Cats will hold the home opener for their inaugural season in The Frontier League on June 4. The county will bring a vaccination clinic to The Joe for Opening Day and encourage residents to be conveniently and safely vaccinated.

The Opening Day vaccination clinic is the first of seven vaccination clinics. Other clinics at Cats games at The Joe include June 19, July 7, July 29, August 6, August 19 and September 29.

As an incentive, individuals who become vaccinated at a Cats clinic will receive a family four-pack of tickets redeemable at the August 29 game. For that game, the first 2,000 kids in attendance will receive a free youth ValleyCats baseball jersey.

During the 2021 season, individuals who receive vaccinations will be entered into drawings to win ValleyCats merchandise, including jerseys, hats, t-shirts and on-field experiences.