TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to National Grid, about 4 customers still remain affected by a power outage due to powerlines down on Spring Avenue between Linden Avenue and Walker Street. Officials said a tree fell onto the powerlines, causing damage and debris onto the road.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of powerlines down in an area of Spring Avenue, and a partial section of the road was temporarily closed to traffic. Police said the incident has been turned over to National Grid.

A spokesperson for National Grid said crews are working as quickly as possible to restore all power to customers affected. The estimated restoration time is Sunday, April 10 at around 7:00 a.m.