ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Utah man charged with a murder-for-hire scheme in 2021 is facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Christopher Pence, 43, pleaded guilty to using the Internet to solicit and pay for the murders of two Hoosick Falls residents.

Pence admitted to using a website on the Darknet and paying the website administrator approximately $16,000 in Bitcoin to facilitate the murders. Pence provided the names of the intended victims, as well as their address and photographs. Pence also instructed to make the murder look like an accident or botched robbery and requested no harm come to the children who lived with the intended victims.

The FBI arrested Pence in Utah on October 27, 2021. The intended victims were not harmed. Sentencing is scheduled for April 2, 2024.