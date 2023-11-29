TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Art Block, a mural gallery that covers Church Street Alley in Troy, has been nominated for a USA Today 10Best award. The gallery was nominated in the Best New Festival category.

Troy Art Block includes 27 murals painted by local artists. The murals were painted in October and a block party was held to celebrate the artists.

Presented by the Art Center of the Capital Region, Troy Art Block is open to the public. The Arts Center also provides guided tours throughout the year. You can view photos of Troy Art Block on the Troy City Hall Facebook page.

USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards asks readers each year to choose their favorite travel attractions. Nominees are submitted by a panel of experts and the 10Best editors choose the final set of nominees.

Readers can vote once per category, per day. Voting ends on Monday, December 25 at noon and the winners will be announced on Friday, January 5 at noon. You can vote for Troy Art Block on the USA Today 10Best website.