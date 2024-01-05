TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Art Block, a mural gallery in downtown Troy, was named #1 best new festival in USA Today’s 10Best festivals. It included 27 temporary murals within two blocks of the Church Street alley.

The artists painted these murals live during a block party festival on October 14, 2023. The festival drew in more than 1,500 visitors with live music, local food and beverages, and the ability to watch artists work their magic.

Partners from the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District as well as four local businesses including The Ruck, Mi Casa, Street Taco, and Rare Form Brewery hosted the festival. It was presented by the Capital Region Arts Center in partnership with the city of Troy, The American Recovery Plan Act, and the Downtown Troy BID with sponsorship from Collectiveffort and friends of the project.