TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Secretary of Education visited Hudson Valley Community College on Tuesday. Secretary Miguel Cardona was joined by Congressman Paul Tonko and HVCC leaders to discuss manufacturing skills taught at the school.

The secretary’s visit was part of his Invest in America Tour. Some of the items discussed in the round table event with officials included legislation signed into law, including the infrastructure bill and the CHIPS and Science Act.