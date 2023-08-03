TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services has provided an update regarding Elizabeth Rosa, the missing 10-year-old reported missing out of Troy on Wednesday. Police say she may be with Kristin Lagace, her non-custodial mother.

Image of Elizabeth Rosa Image of Kristin Lagace

Police say Lagace is 5’8″, 191 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Rosa was last seen getting into an unknown car on 7th Avenue in Troy at 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rosa was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and may be traveling to New York City or Long Island. Rosa is described as 5’2″ and approximately 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Troy Police at (518) 270-4421 or 911.