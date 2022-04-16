TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at about 4:53 p.m., the Troy Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the Ferry Street Tunnel entrance. Police said a 26-year-old woman from Schenectady was discovered to have allegedly driven in the wrong direction when she crash into another car.

According to a report, the woman was driving in the wrong direction on Ferry Street when she crashed into another car, which resulted in a multi-vehicle collision involving two other cars. Police said no one was seriously injured as a result of the incident.

Investigators determined neither drugs nor alcohol were a determining factor in this incident. Police said the woman was issued a traffic ticket to appear in court. No further information has been released by the police. Check back with NEWS10 for further updates.