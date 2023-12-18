SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schaghticoke Water Department announced an upcoming water service interruption for residents of Pleasantdale. The interruption will be in effect on December 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The water department stated they will be conducting repairs on the distribution system, replacing a leaking water main valve. Upon the restoration of service, some residents may experience discolored water that can be cleared by running water through the faucets.

According to the town, a boil water advisory is expected to be issued once the water service is restored, which will be in place for 48 hours. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the water department at (518)461-3350. Stay with NEWS10 as updates become available.