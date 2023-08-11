SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has announced the upcoming closure of Taborton Road in Sand Lake for the replacement of the Taborton Road bridge. The closure will go into effect on August 21 and work on the bridge is expected to carry into the fall.

The original bridge was destroyed by torrential flooding in 2021. The road currently has a temporary removable bridge installed that was lent to the county by the New York State Department of Transportation.

Rensselaer County stated they will be releasing progress updates as they become available. Road detours will also be announced by the county in the coming days.