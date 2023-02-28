GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center is hosting fun, outdoor programs throughout March for all ages! Preregistration is required for all programs at least 24 hours in advance.

Registrations can be made by contacting (518) 658-2055 or dykenpond@gmail.com. Registration is not considered complete until you receive confirmation from the Center. Available programs are:

Pot of Gold Geocache – Available through March

Partake in a scavenger hunt for a hidden pot of leprechaun gold! Geocaching involves using a GPS to find the prize. Download a GPS app and look for the pot of gold at N 42° 43.574′ W 073° 25.750′. Please sign the log book when you discover the hidden treasure! Take only one prize per youth.

Tuesday Treks – Every Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Jen Tremblay will lead a moderately-paced 3-mile hike every week. Hiking routes will change weekly. A hike may be canceled due to bad weather. Snowshoe rentals are available for $5. This program is for adults and older teens.

Hike to Grandfather Rock the Glacial Erratic: Saturday, March 11: 1 – 2 p.m.

Hike to Dyken Pond’s largest glacial deposit and learn how glaciers helped form the landscape. All ages are welcome but must be able to hike 2.5 miles.

Poop Walk: Saturday, March 25: 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Hopefully, by this date the snow has melted, leaving behind a plethora of buried treasure! Take a “poop walk” and look for animal scat left behind throughout the winter.