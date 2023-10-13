RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Transportation announced an upcoming closure of the off-ramp from the eastbound Dunn Memorial Bridge that leads to Broadway in Rensselaer. The road will be closed for repaving on October 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists will be able to follow the posted detour, which will send them to the intersection of Broadway and Columbia Street. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, following a reminder that fines for speeding are doubled in such areas.