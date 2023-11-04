TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Bureau of Engineering has announced upcoming pavement milling projects. The road work is scheduled to run between November 6 and November 8.

The road work schedule is subject to change as milling projects are highly weather-sensitive. Work is set to begin at 6 a.m. for the majority of the scheduled dates, and projects will take place in the following neighborhoods:

November 6

124th Street, between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

November 6 and November 7

Second Street, between State Street and River Street

November 7 and November 8

Fourth Street, between Adams Street and Ferry Street

Adams Street, between Church Street and Williams Street

Washington Street, between Church Street and Hill Street

Liberty Street, between Church Street and Hill Street

Hill Street, between Liberty Street and Washington Street

Division Street, between Fourth Street and Church Street

Commuters are encouraged to seek alternate routes of travel. Drivers that use street parking in these areas are reminded to adhere to all posted parking restrictions to avoid fines and towing.