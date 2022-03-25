EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising drivers to watch for around-the-clock single lane closures on Route 4 in East Greenbush. The lane reductions are scheduled to be in between Route 151 and Mannix Road.

The road work is slated to start Monday, March 28, and last several weeks. DOT reminds motorists to move over a lane if safely possible and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

