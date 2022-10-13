HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Battlefield will host several events to enhance the fall season. For those looking to get outside and enjoy the fall weather, or looking for some upcoming events, here is a calendar of events the Battlefield will be held for the rest of October and the beginning of November:

October 14 at 4 p.m., fall foliage hike.

The hiking trail covers about one mile over moderate terrain. The Battle Loop Trail will show off all the colors of autumn. Those attending are asked to meet under the flagpole on the hilltop of 5231 RT-67.

October 15 at 7 p.m., Halloween drive-in movie screening.

Taking place on the grounds of the Barnett House, located at 30 Caretakers Road. The movie will be shown drive-in style, projected on a large outdoor screen, with the sound coming in on their car stereo. The movie will be family-friendly (viewers shouldn’t say the name three times!). Guests are also welcome to bring their own snacks.

October 26 at 6 p.m., book discussion: Turncoat: Benedict Arnold and the Crisis of American Liberty.

Taking place at the Barnett House (30 Caretakers Road), guests will be reading the first four chapters of Stephen Brumwell’s book, Turncoat: Benedict Arnold and the Crisis of American Liberty. New members of the book club are welcome to drop in.

October 28 at 2 p.m., focus tour: battlefield burials

Again taking place on the grounds of the Barnett House, the tour will focus on the aftermath of the battle, and discuss the (sometimes) final disposition of the combatant’s remains. Precise locations will not be given to protect any cultural resources.

November 11 at 4 p.m., “We Remember the Battle” presentation to honor veterans

Taking place in the red brick house, down the hill from the main gate of the battlefield, this program will feature members of The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield group sharing the experiences of several people whose lives were touched by the Battle of Bennington.

November 13, 2 p.m., Benedict Arnold: Hero betrayed Screening & Lecture