TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Department of Public Utilities announced the upcoming closure of the area of 15th Street from Hoosick Street to Hutton Street for repair work due to leaking water infrastructure. The road will be closed on October 20 starting at 7 a.m., with repairs expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

No boil water advisory has been issued at this time, and the Troy DPU stated they do not anticipate an interruption of water service in the area during the closure. Motorists can expect parking restrictions and are encouraged to find alternate routes.