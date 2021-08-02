Unvaccinated residents account for nearly 70% of new COVID cases in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has reported 55 new cases of the coronavirus over a three-day period. The county’s seven day rolling-average, according to New York State is 3.2%.

The cases from the past three days breakdown to 21 new cases on Saturday, 21 new cases on Sunday and 13 new cases on Monday. The numbers for the weekend and Monday follow recent trends for new daily cases in the county.

With the 55 new cases, there are now 12,073 confirmed cases. There are 136 active cases in the county.

The county has determined that of the 55 new cases, approximately 70 percent involved unvaccinated residents, with the remaining 30 percent involving vaccinated residents.

There are seven residents hospitalized for COVID-19, with one in ICU. There are now 146 residents in monitor quarantine.

There have been 335,278 tests administered to date, including 1,019 tests recorded over the three-day period.

There have been 162 deaths of residents from COVID-19, with the latest death reported on July 26.

The county also announced 22 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 11,775 cases cleared for recovery.