Unity House opens new domestic violence center in Hoosick Falls

Sarah McGaughnea, Unity House’s director of community engagement for DV services, speaks about the breadth of services in addition to domestic violence services that are now available at the Hoosick Falls satellite office. Looking on (from left to right) are Tabitha Dunn, Unity House director of DV services; Mary Pat Donnelly, Rensselaer County District Attorney; and Hoosick Falls Police Chief Bob Ashe. (Pierce Communications)

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Unity House and the Hoosick Falls Police Department have opened a dedicated center within the town to provide domestic violence services to local residents. The new center was highlighted in a community gathering on Church Street.

Hoosick Falls Chief Bob Ashe said the police department was fielding on average 20 domestic violence calls each month. In response, Ashe believed there was a real need to have services available for victims and others who might be suffering at the hands of their abusers. So, he reached out to Unity House’s Domestic Violence Services (DV) staff.

“For some residents of these rural areas, getting to Troy (where Unity House’s domestic violence services program already exists) is just too much navigate,” said Ashe. “Many lack transportation and there is no cab service and limited public transportation here, and that’s a real barrier for victims who need help. I knew that Unity House had the expertise to help our residents.”

Through its DV program, Unity House offers crisis intervention, information, and referrals to other related community programs. Case managers work with victims to assess their needs and provide safety planning based on each individual’s needs. Unity House also has an extensive youth program that offers counseling and case management to youth experiencing domestic, dating, or family violence.

The Hoosick Falls center will be staffed by Unity House DV Services team members Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hoosick Rising, a non-profit organization focusing on economic development for businesses, citizens, organizations, and local government in the greater Hoosick community, owns the Hoosick Falls Armory and is providing the space and utilities to Unity House at no cost. Town offices are also located within the building, which will help ensure anonymity for those who enter the building to seek services.

In addition to Hoosick Falls residents, it is expected that residents of Stephentown, Peterburg, Berlin, Grafton, and Pittstown will access the services offered at the center.