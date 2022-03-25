TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ukrainian flag raising took place Friday night in the park behind River Street. NEWS10 anchor Lydia Kulbida took part in the ceremony.

Also in attendance was Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and the bishop from the Ukrainian Catholic Diocese of Stanford. The choir from the St. Nicholas Ukraine Orthodox Church sang the Ukrainian National Anthem.

“We open our hearts to you. You can count on us. We are all Ukrainian tonight,” Mayor Madden said.

There was also a moment of silence for those who have been killed in the Russian invasion.