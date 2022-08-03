TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.

“We loved making great food, meeting great people, and making so many memories at the restaurant. Unfortunately, we were unable to renew our lease,” said the Facebook post.

The restaurant said its tentative closing date is August 19. Two Brothers is located at 814 Hoosick Road.

“Two Brothers Restaurant and Staff would like to take this opportunity to thank you for all your support and allowing us to serve you and your families for the last 25 years. We will forever cherish all the memories,” said the restaurant.