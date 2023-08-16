TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two individuals were arrested for allegedly stealing rims from Cole’s Collision on North Greenbush Road. Donald Koenig of Round Lake and Jamye Laque of Ballston Spa were arraigned and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.

Police say staff from Cole’s Collision filed a report on August 2. According to the report, someone had smashed the vinyl fence and stolen around $1,100 worth of rims. The damage to the fence was estimated at around $2,800.

Police linked the incident with several prior thefts from the Cole’s Collision in Wilton. Detective Walsh worked with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office to identify the two suspects. Investigations are ongoing as Koenig reportedly scrapped several vehicles and other items believed to be stolen.

Koenig was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, conspiracy in the fifth degree, and criminal trespass in the third degree. Laque was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, conspiracy in the fifth degree, and criminal trespass in the third degree.