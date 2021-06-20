Truck crashes into Schodack house

Rensselaer County
schodack valley road car vs house

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack Valley Fire Department and the Schodack Police Department were on the scene of a crash on Schodack Valley Road Sunday night.

A truck collided with a house and knocked out the power. The extensive and dramatic damage to the building is clear. National Grid also were on-site for a time to deal with the localized outage the crash caused.

Dispatch told NEWS10 that crews were likely to be on the scene for some time, and we also encountered a building inspector there. Local authorities were taking pictures of the truck, and police confirmed to NEWS10 that they considered it an active crime scene.

