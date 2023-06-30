TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Monday, July 10, Troy’s Winter Street Bridge will close for resurfacing work, along with minor curb and sidewalk work. Traffic on Pawling Avenue will be detoured to Main Avenue (Rte. 66) to West Sand Lake Road (Rte. 150), to Whiteview Road (Rte. 136), and onto Winter Street Extension.

Traffic on Winter Street Extension will be detoured to Whiteview Road (Rte. 136), to West Sand Lake Road (Rte. 150), to Main Avenue (Rte. 66) to continue onto Pawling Avenue.

“Maintaining our roadways is maintaining essential emergency and economic infrastructure, and improves the quality of life experienced by community members of all abilities,” said Troy Mayor Wm. Patrick Madden. “As always, my thanks go to the workers of our Department of Public Works, who put themselves in harm’s way and make themselves available to respond to emergencies at all hours to ensure our community can dependably rely on safe infrastructure.”