TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for scheduled road improvement work for the week of October 10. This includes Washington Street changing from two-way to one-way traffic on October 17 beginning at 5 a.m.

The one-way traffic will flow westbound between 5th Avenue and River Street. Officials said the change will address safety concerns related to the width of the street, especially during the winter months.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change. The road work is part of the city’s annual paving program to rebuild roads and improve pedestrian safety in neighborhoods across Troy.

Roadwork schedule

Crews will be milling 6th Avenue between 109th Street and 122nd Street on October 10 through October 12 starting at 6 a.m.

Crews will start milling 3rd Street between Adams Street and Canal Avenue and 4th Street between Adams Street and Ida Street on October 11 starting at 6 a.m.

Crews will be milling 8th Street between Congress Street and Peoples Avenue on October 13 starting at 6 a.m.

Crews will be milling and paving Frear Park Road between 15th Street and North Lake Avenue, 3rd Street between Adams Street and Canal Avenue, and 4th Street between Adams Street and Ida Street beginning October 14 at 6 a.m.

Drivers should reduce speeds and watch for flaggers to keep crews safe. Residents should follow all posted parking restrictions. Businesses and homes near the scheduled roadwork will remain open and accessible.