TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Unity House has partnered with Nighthawks to host a block party fundraiser to benefit community safety in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. The event will be held on Friday, June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m., on Broadway between 5th Avenue and Frear Alley.

In addition to talks from gun violence awareness speakers, Nighthawks will present outdoor street vendors, a pig roast, and specialty drinks. Organizers said this event is open to the public with a night of live music courtesy of Coal Palace Kings, Brule County Bad Boys, the wand-ers, and DJ mercy.

Community members who attend this event will have an opportunity to enter various raffles. Attendees can use surrounding street parking and the 5th Avenue parking garage located at 451 Broadway.

Officials said in addition to educating community members proceeds through this event will go to support Unity House’s anti-violence efforts. With the community being largely affected by violence this past year, Unity House Domestic Violence Services team members said, it is important to come together and raise awareness about gun violence.