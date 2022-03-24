TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have announced the city’s spring cleanup schedule. The Department of Public Works has scheduled six weeks of street sweeping and debris cleanup to clear dirt, brush, leaves, and other materials.

“The annual street cleaning program overseen by the Department of Public Works is a valuable service that helps Troy residents and families improve the condition of their neighborhood each spring. I encourage the public’s cooperation to ensure city crews can coordinate an effective cleanup program that improves quality of life in neighborhoods across the Collar City,” said Mayor Patrick Madden.

The city advises the following guidelines for the cleanup program:

Residents should review the full spring cleanup schedule on the Troy website to see when their street will be cleaned.

Vehicles should be parked following the regularly posted alternate-side parking restrictions

During posted cleanup days, any illegally-parked vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. All streets that will be part of that day’s cleanup will be posted for “No Parking.”

Property owners are encouraged to sweep or wash sidewalks adjacent to their properties and rake their lawns before sweepers arrive to clean their street.

Residents should put weeds, brush and other materials in a biodegradable (paper) bag or bundle the brush and branches together for easier collection.

Residents should not obstruct the sidewalk when placing items curbside.

Weekly garbage collection will be as scheduled for properties which normally receive city services.

Leaf bag collection has resumed. Leaves must be placed in paper lawn bags for collection. Bagged leaves can be placed curbside for pickup during their normal garbage and recycling collection day. Residents should not rake leaves into street gutters.

Bulk collection pickup will also resume on April 1. The service was suspended during the winter due to the pandemic. Residents should schedule the pick-up ahead of time on the Troy website.