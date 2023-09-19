TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy Department of Engineering has released a road work schedule for the week of September 18. All road work is weather-contingent and subject to change.

Motorists should expect temporary road closures for daytime work. Work usually begins at 6 a.m. unless noted otherwise.

“Maintaining our roadways is maintaining essential emergency and economic infrastructure and improves the quality of life experienced by community members of all abilities,” said Troy Mayor Wm. Patrick Madden. “As always, my thanks go to the workers of our Department of Public Works, who put themselves in harm’s way and make themselves available to respond to emergencies at all hours to ensure our community can dependably rely on safe infrastructure.”

Friday, September 22

5th Ave between Hoosick St. — Rensselaer St.

Vanderheyden St. between 6th Ave — 5th Ave

Rensselaer St. between 6th Ave — River St.

N. 1st St. between Jay St. — North St.

Hutton St. between 8th St. — 10th St.

Monday, September 25

Hutton St. between 11th St. — 17th St.

16th St. between Hoosick St. — Jacob St.

Tuesday, September 26