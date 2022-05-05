TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — River Street Market in downtown Troy has added three new vendors to its lineup. Collar City Mac Shack, Organa Juice Bar, and Soul Delicious will officially open during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

“Completing River Street Market’s vendor lineup with Collar City Mac Shack, Organa Juice Bar, and Soul Delicious means there’s something for everyone at River Street Market,” said Maria Decker, owner of Maria’s Healthy Smoothies and Bowls and manager of River Street Market. “In addition to great food and drink, you’ll find comfortable community seating, games, and plenty of special events at the Market. There’s always something going on!”

River Street Market is located in the Waterfront community and serves as a food hall and community space. Officials said it is the largest food hall in the Capital Region. Other food vendors at River Street Market include Fox and the Burn, Hummicidal, Maria’s Healthy Smoothies and Bowls, Prime Burger and Shakehouse, and Taco Libre.

“River Street Market is such a fun, energetic destination in downtown Troy,” said Geoff Brault, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “Now with additional vendors and cuisine from around the world to suit every taste, it’s time to explore the Waterfront District and discover something new.”

The ribbon-cutting event is open to the public. The celebration continues Saturday, May 7 with live music, food and drink samples, giveaways, and games from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.