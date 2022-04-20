TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials have announced that the Troy Resource Management Facility will be expanding its hours beginning April 26. The facility formerly known as ‘the Alamo’ will be open to Troy residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to officials, proof of residency ( e.g. driver’s license, recent utility bill) will be required to drop off or pick up approved items. In addition, these services will be free to Troy residents.

Services provided at the facility include both drop-offs and pick-ups of the items listed include:

Drop-off

Brush, branches, and bagged leaves

Community food scrap drop-off

Pick-up

Wood chips

Pallets

For more information about services available at the Troy Resource Management Facility, residents can contact Renee Panetta, City Recycling Coordinator, at (518) 279-7171. Residents can also sign up for email updates and announcements from City Hall.