TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has announced the annual City of Troy hydrant flushing program to begin Monday, May 2, through Tuesday, May 10. DPU said water main and hydrant flushing will be completed during regular working hours with the exception of the business district.

Additionally, officials said customers may experience temporary discoloration in their water and possibly reduce water pressure during these hydrant flushing and water main blowoff operations. Customers are also advised to avoid washing clothes when hydrant flushing is taking place in their area.

Officials said dates of operations may be subject to change if necessary. For additional information, call (518) 237-0241. A detailed area map may be found here.

Water Main Blowoff Operations

Monday, May 2 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the entire city (Low Service Area).

Tuesday, May 3 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the entire city (Low Service Area continued).

Wednesday, May 4 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the entire city (High & Upper High Service Areas).

Hydrants