TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy’s ‘Hidden Garden Tour’ returns this Thursday, June 9 from 4 to 7 p.m., rain or shine. The popular annual event showcases the liveable city’s private green spaces.

Tourgoers may check in any time after 4 p.m. in the Russell Sage College parking lot on First Street to receive the tour map. This year’s tour will feature 35 private and semi-private gardens on the self-guided walking tour located throughout the Washington Park, Historic Sage, and adjoining neighborhoods of downtown Troy.

Tickets are $15 presale or $20 (cash only) the day of the event at check-in. Parking is free with additional lots farther south on First Street. All proceeds from the Hidden Garden Tour benefit ongoing improvement projects in Prospect Park, located on Congress Street in the Collar City.