TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden announced the City of Troy’s final backyard composter and rain barrel sale for 2022 on Friday. The event, aimed to reduce food waste and encourage composting, offers backyard composter bins, rain barrels, and other equipment for purchase at a discounted price.

The city has partnered with BrandBuilders LLC for this program, part of the administration’s efforts to encourage sustainable practices and keep food scraps and compostable items from local landfills. All orders must be completed online by Wednesday, October 5.

Equipment orders can be picked up at the Troy Department of Public Works, located at 3118 7th Avenue on Saturday, October 8. Due to COVID-19 precautions, all purchasers will be assigned a pickup time via email. City officials ask that you please check your spam or junk folders a week before the pickup date.

“Food waste accounts for 30% of the household trash going into landfills and incinerators, a huge volume of material that can be diverted for more beneficial uses in our community,” said Mayor Madden. “By composting at home, residents can use food scraps to create healthier, stronger soil for gardens and green spaces. I encourage Troy families to explore available composting and rainwater collection opportunities for their home through the annual equipment sale program.”

The City of Troy does not make any warranty or representation regarding the compost bins or other equipment offered for sale by BrandBuilders, LLC. Purchasers must direct any questions, claims, or disputes regarding their purchase to BrandBuilders, LLC.

Fore more information on this program, call (800) 842-0527, or contact City Recycling Coordinator Renee Panetta or Recycling Specialist Naomi Pitkin. Both Panetta and Pitkin can be reached by email at recycling@troyny.gov.