Troy’s ChowderFest Bingo kicks off Monday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy’s ChowderFest 2020 brings together restaurants and businesses, warming everyone up with soup, comfort foods, and that cozy fall feeling. Treat yourself to a stroll through downtown neighborhoods while sampling delicious chowder and playing bingo.

Though large events are not possible due to the pandemic, you can still take part in the fourteenth-annual event from Monday, October 19 through Saturday, October 31. Participation in the #CozyInTroy ChowderFest BINGO is free and open to all ages.

Register for the bingo game and follow @TroyBID on Facebook or Instagram to play. You must fill four spots on your game card, take a picture of it, and post to social media using #CozyInTroy by October 31—or email the picture to info@troybid.org if you’re not on social media—to enter the prize raffle.

Besides bingo, a variety of soups and chowders are available throughout the two weeks. Chowderfest also has commemorative, reusable bowls for $15 alongside seasonal retail, comforting services like reiki and massage, crisp scents, and warm spiced beverages. This year’s soup flavors include:

Chicken

White bean and sweet potato chili

French onion

Lobster bisque

Roasted red pepper with smoked gouda

Vegetarian corn chowder

