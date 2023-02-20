TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy YMCA pool opened on Monday (President’s Day) after being in the works for some time. The pool opened at 6 a.m., and the hours for the pool are as follows.

Monday: 6-11:30 a.m. then 4-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 6-11:30 a.m. then 4-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 6-11:30 a.m. then 4-7:30 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. then 4-7:30 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday: 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Capital District YMCA says information on swimming lessons in the area will be released soon.