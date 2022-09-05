TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police at Richfield Springs assisted Cherry Valley Fire with a hiker on September 3, around 5 p.m., who had fallen from a waterfall into a gorge. The hiker was a woman 32, from Troy.

According to police, multiple agencies such as Springfield Fire, Oneonta Fire, and Otsego County EMS hiked through the woods to find the local woman. Police said the woman had multiple injuries after the 150 foot fall and was pulled to safety then airlifted by Life Net to Albany Medical Center. The woman was later released from the hospital.