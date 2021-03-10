Troy, Watervliet Fire Departments battle Seventh Ave fire

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police saw smoke coming from a structure fire at 3247 Seventh Ave.
When NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno arrived on the scene, she said the smoke could be seen and smelled from “miles away.” At first glance, the windows of the top floor of the residence were knocked out and fire crews were attacking from above and below.
In addition to saying all of the residents, including some pets, got out safely, police added that the fire started in a neighboring building and then spread through the back to another.
On the scene is Troy Fire Department and Watervliet Fire Department. A large portion of Seventh Ave. was blocked off.