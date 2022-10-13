TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market will head indoors to the Troy Atrium for the winter on Saturday, November 5, after spending the summer on the streets of downtown Troy. The winter market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature most of the 100 vendors that participated in the outdoor market.

“The Troy Atrium has been the market’s indoor winter home for more than 20 years,” said Steve Ridler, manager of Troy Waterfront Farmers Market. “Last year’s winter market was a successful return from the COVID lockdowns and we’re looking to add more improvements this season.”

Three more outdoor markets remain. They will take place on Saturday, October 15, October 22, and October 29.

The Troy Atrium is located in downtown Troy with entrances on Fulton Street, 3rd Street, Broadway, and 4th Street. Free parking is available in the city’s 5th Street Parking Garage, Riverfront Park, the Green Island Bridge lots, and on city streets. No dogs are allowed inside the atrium, however service animals are.