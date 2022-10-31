TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Waterfront Chili Festival is set for Saturday, November 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Restaurants along Troy’s waterfront will be participating by serving chili including Brown’s Brewing Company, Troy Beer Garden, Oh Corn!, Ryan’s Wake, and the River Street Market vendors. The event will be held inside River Street Market at 433 River Street.

Organizers said this is a family-friendly event. If you also bring a bag of groceries to donate to the Food Bank, you’ll be entered to win a raffled-off prize from all of the vendors.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of. Children under 12 are free. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.