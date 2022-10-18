TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy presented a $90,000 check to several youth and community programs. The funding will be dispersed among nine separate organizations to buy new equipment and assist with capital expenses.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden comments, “These organizations do so much for the kids throughout our community. It is crucial that we invest in these programs so that they can continue to provide our children with safe, healthy, and fun activities year-round.”

Organizations receiving funding

Burgh Youth Basketball

Central Little League

Lansingburgh Little League

Lansingburgh Travel Softball and Baseball

South Troy Pop Warner

Spring Youth Baseball

Troy Look

Troy Patriots Pop Warner

Troy Youth Services CYO

Each of these nine organizations will receive $10,000 for equipment, upkeep, and training. Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello states, “Our youth organizations are critical to our City’s present and future generations. I’m thankful that federal and state leaders are recognizing that local municipalities desperately need funding to support initiatives like youth services.”

This additional funding for Troy youth programs will be provided by the City of Troy’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) initiative, The Troy Now Initiative. Troy Now investments will support significant investments in revitalizing the city’s parks and recreational infrastructure, business, and workforce development efforts, increasing home ownership, expanding youth programming, fostering tourism, and invigorating public art projects.