TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are partnering up to try and scare off hordes of crows that are roosting all over the Collar City.

Mayor Patrick Madden said the USDA estimates around 10,000 crows will migrate to the Troy area this winter. They can be extremely noisy, and their droppings can cause health risks, including respiratory illnesses such as histoplasmosis.

To solve this, the USDA will aid the city for five nights beginning Monday, December 19 by using fireworks, spotlights and recorded crow distress calls to try and drive the birds away.

“We’re trying very hard to balance nature and human coexistence, and we’re trying to do that in a very humane way. Our intent is not to harm the birds, and the USDA has a lot of experience in this arena,” Madden said. “So it’ll be a little bit of inconvenience in terms of noise in certain areas next couple of nights, but hopefully, that’ll clear up some of what people are seeing on their cars and sidewalks.”

Mayor Madden also asked that residents not feed the crows. Birds can still be fed from bird feeders since crows won’t use them, but they are omnivores and opportunistic, so they’ll also tear up trash bags if they are left out.