Troy unveils new tool to showcase outdoor activities, commute options

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – Accessible transportation advocates have designed the Troy Trails Map to encourage residents to visit the natural resources and recreation infrastructure in and around the city.

“The Troy Trails Map is a great tool to link recreation and transportation infrastructure across the Collar City,” said Mayor Patrick Madden. “Whether it’s our new River Walk, the South Troy Bike/Pedestrian trail, or our historic Troy Rail Trail, there are plenty of opportunities for local families to explore what Troy has to offer.”

The city says COVID has caused an “exodus” from major metropolitan areas across the country due to a lack of access to outdoor activities. They add that many people are moving to small Upstate New York cities that provide such activities, like waterfront recreation, bicycle infrastructure, safe pedestrian trails, and farmers markets.

Barb Nelson, Executive Director of TAP, Inc. (Troy Architecture Program), says the map not only helps people get out and explore, it shows how commuters can get to work through the city without having a car.

Residents can pick up a copy of the map at The Hill at Muza, Rare Form Brewing Company, TAP, and other local businesses throughout Troy. Or, it can be downloaded online.

The effort is being led by Transport Troy, with support from the Capital Coexist program of the Capital District Transportation Committee and sponsorship from the Troy Architecture Program.