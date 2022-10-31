TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Organizers for the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot are looking for costume contest entries. Around $350 in prize money is available for participants for the most unique and best Thanksgiving Day costumes.

“One of the most enjoyable parts of our 5K is seeing all the imaginative costumes on the streets of Troy,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. “They add a fun and unique element to our family-friendly event for both participants and spectators.”

To register, you can fill out an entry form on the Troy Turkey Trot website, and email the completed form and photos of the costume to info@troyturkeytrot.com. Entries must be submitted by November 20 at 5 p.m.

All costume entries will be uploaded to the Troy Turkey Trot Facebook page. Those that get the most likes in each of the two categories will receive prizes. First place gets $100, second place gets $50 and third place gets $25.

The Troy Turkey Trot takes place on the morning of November 24, which is Thanksgiving Day. Costume contest winners will be announced that morning. You can register for the Troy Turkey Trot 5K, 10K, Grade School Mile, and Turkey Walk on the event’s website.