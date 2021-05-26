Troy traffic advisories continue due to film production

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials have issued another traffic advisory for parking restrictions and road closures beginning Wednesday, May 26 because of a film production. The city has provided a map of impacted streets.

Road closures will be in effect for the following streets beginning 4 p.m. from May 26-28:

Second Street, between Broadway and Congress Street

Parking restrictions will be in effect for the following streets beginning 4 p.m. from May 26-28:

State Street, between Fourth Street and First Street

Congress Street, between Third Street and First Street

Broadway, between Fourth Street and Third Street

The Y-Lot is also closed for the same time period.

Alternate parking arrangements have been established for impacted permit holders. Additional public parking is available for residents and merchants at the Russell Sage Lot on First Street and Congress Street.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds and observe all posted traffic detours. Additional road closures and parking restrictions will be announced in the coming days.