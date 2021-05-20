Troy to replace 80 trees infected by invasive species

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden announced Wednesday the City of Troy will be planting approximately 80 trees to offset Ash trees removed last year due to an invasive species infection. Ash trees, which are prone to the invasive Emerald Ash Borer insect, were previously removed with funding from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and matched by the Troy Redevelopment Foundation and the City of Troy under the 2017 Invasive Species Grant Program.

In 2019 and 2020, the City used funding from the DEC grant and a financial match from TAP, Inc. to treat a number of ash trees with an insecticide to possibly remove infestation. The treatment is generally effective on trees where infestation is found early. 80 severely compromised Ash trees were removed in 2020 in the Hillside neighborhoods, the Federal Street Corridor, along 15th Street and downtown. The new trees are funded through this same program, and will be planted near areas where last year’s removals occurred.

The tree planting program will begin later this month. Areas of planting include the triangle along the Federal Street Corridor, land adjacent to the Green Island Bridge Gateway, City owned land south of Kennedy Towers, and along 8th Street between Middleburg and Rensselaer Street. Trees will be planted on the east side of 15th Street between Sage and Peoples Avenues as well as downtown at select locations on River Street, State Street and 3rd Street. The Troy Redevelopment Foundation provided $20,000 toward this project.

“Invasive species like the Emerald Ash Borer are devastating local Ash trees, leaving voids in the urban landscape and creating headaches for homeowners and City departments,” Mayor Madden said. “With the assistance of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and our local partners, we are replacing those infected trees with others native to the area to build a more resilient urban forest for enjoyment of future generations while reducing maintenance costs for the City.”

In 2017, the City was awarded two grants totaling $100,000 from DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Grants Program to complete a two-phase citywide urban forestry inventory & management plan.