TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy will be hosting the second annual “Pumpkin Smash” to keep food scraps out of the landfill and promote composting. The event will be held at Knickerbacker Park in Lansingburgh on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is for Troy residents only, and advanced registration is required. Families in the area can smash old pumpkins rotting away after the Halloween season. The registration deadline is Thursday, November 3.

“We are excited to bring back the Pumpkin Smash for a second time,” Troy mayor Patrick Madden said. “Keeping materials like pumpkins and food scraps allows for them to be utilized in gardens and green spaces as finished compost.”